Noida: Anti-smog gun installed at Sector 6 to reduce air pollution

Noida: The Noida authority has installed anti-smog gun in Sector 6 Udyog Marg, one of the key roads in the city, to mitigate air pollution.

The authority is likely to install more anti-smog guns at traffic intersections to reduce air pollution caused out of vehicular emission and traffic congestion, officials said.

To begin with, the authority has installed an anti-smog gun at a small park in Sector 6, along Udyog Marg that remains congestion-ridden during peak hours. The road connects Delhi-Noida Link Road with Sector 11/Jhundpura. The authority’s main administrative building is also located along this road.

“The anti-smog gun will help settle dust particles which fly due to vehicles on roads. We have planned to install more anti-smog guns at main roads. We have directed all circle officers to install anti-smog guns in their respective circles,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of Noida authority.

The gun at Sector 6 will remain functional during peak hours. It cannot remain operational continuously for the whole day as it requires regular water supply, the officials said.

The authority has already installed 30 anti-smog guns at big construction sites across the city.

“At least 10 more anti-smog guns will be installed at key roads in the next three to four days. Our priority is to make sure that adequate measures are taken to mitigate air pollution,” said Maheshwari.

The authority has also directed private contractors and developers to make sure that the anti-smog guns are installed at big construction sites.

“We have directed that if a construction site is above 20,000 square metres in area, then it is mandatory to install anti-smog gun to reduce air pollution. We will shut down the site and impose penalty if the big site is operational without an anti-smog gun,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The authority has imposed Rs 71,500 penalty against four entities for flouting rules and causing pollution, the officials said.