Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Noida: Aqua Line records highest ridership since resuming services after lockdown

Noida: Aqua Line records highest ridership since resuming services after lockdown

Noida: The Aqua Line of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday recorded a ridership of 9,822, the highest since it resumed services on September 7 after the lockdown. On...

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:04 IST

By Shafaque Alam,

Noida: The Aqua Line of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday recorded a ridership of 9,822, the highest since it resumed services on September 7 after the lockdown.

On September 7, the Noida Metro’s ridership was only 600 when services were available in the morning (7am to 11am) and evening (5pm to 9pm) hours at an interval of 15 minutes. The Aqua Line started its full fledged operations running trains throughout the day from September 12 when 2,148 passengers used the services.

Thus the ridership has increased by more than 4.5 times in three months of resuming services, NMRC officials said.

However, the post-lockdown ridership is significantly low if it is compared to that of pre-lockdown period, the officials said. Before the lockdown, on an average around 18,000 riders would use the Noida Metro services daily. For example, the Aqua Line had recorded a ridership of 19,064 and 17,720 on March 16 and 17, respectively.



Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager of NMRC, said that the Aqua Line has been recording steady rise in ridership since resuming its operations after the lockdown. “On September 12, the Aqua Line had recorded a ridership of 2,148 and since then the ridership has seen a steady rise,” she said.

Sharma said that the rise in the ridership this month could be due to winter season and farmers’ protest. “It is believed that motorcycle users prefer to use metro during winter. We also feel that due to farmers’ protest, people commuting from Noida, Greater Noida to East Delhi and vice versa are using metro to evade traffic jam,” she said.

Rohan Kumar, a commuter from Greater Noida, said that he uses metro for commuting to Mayur Vihar in Delhi. “Farmers’ protests have affected the traffic on roads. Metro facilitates a hassle-free commuting,” said Rohan, a law student.

Meanwhile, NMRC has also planned to restart its citizen friendly initiatives. Sharma said that NMRC had planned to rent out Aqua Line metro’s coaches for birthday celebrations and pre-wedding shoots in February this year, but due to Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, the initiative could not take off.

“We have again started seeking applications from interested candidates to book the metro coaches for such celebrations. They will have to follow the social distancing norms and wear masks,” she said.

“The initiative gives residents a unique destination for photo shoot. It also generates non-fare revenue through short term licensing of NMRC’s coach/ train for sustainable development,” Sharma said.

As per the policy, an undecorated coach in a regular running metro train for an event would cost Rs 8,000 while an undecorated coach in static metro train would cost Rs 5,000. A decorated coach in a regular running metro train for an event would cost Rs 10,000 and a decorated coach in static metro train would cost Rs 7,000.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Bitcoin surpasses $20,000 for first time amid dizzying rally
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
by Yashwant Raj
Florida man bitten by shark, walks home bleeding
by Associated Press
Noida: Chilla border closed again, traffic re-routed via DND
by Tanmayee Tyagi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.