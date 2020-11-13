Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Noida authority allots 84 plots at Transport Nagar in Sector 69

Noida authority allots 84 plots at Transport Nagar in Sector 69

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday allotted 84 plots in Noida’s Transport Nagar in Sector 69 with an aim to decongest city roads of unauthorised parking by commercial...

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday allotted 84 plots in Noida’s Transport Nagar in Sector 69 with an aim to decongest city roads of unauthorised parking by commercial vehicles. The allottees were chosen through a lucky draw.

A total of 234 applicants had applied for these plots, which will be used for parking commercial vehicles as well as for setting up shops or offices for transport-related works, said officials.

The authority conducted the lucky draw at its Sector 6 administrative office, where Noida transport association office-bearers were present to witness the process. The authority video-graphed the entire event to maintain transparency so that applicants are assured and do not have any issues.

“We have allotted a total of 84 plots and completed the scheme meant for transporters. The scheme will help the authority carry out planned development in the city,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.



Earlier, on March 13, 2018, the authority had organised a draw of lots at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6 for allotting plots in Transport Nagar. Plots were allotted to a total of 412 applicants.

“Now we carried out the lucky draw of the remaining 84 plots. The Transport Nagar project will help us in providing adequate space for those who are into the business of transport work,” said Tripathi.

The authority had allotted the 412 plots at a rate of Rs 18,180 per square metre. Under the Transport Nagar scheme, the authority has plots of size ranging from 120 square metres to 140 square metres in Sector 69. The scheme is meant for all kinds of transporters, including truck owners and bus operators, officials said.

The authority had decided to set up a Transport Nagar in 2009 over 26 acres of land in Sector 69, to put an end to traffic jams and prevent unauthorised parking of commercial vehicles on city roads. The authority was also to build petrol pumps, hotels, food court, space for shops, banks and other public conveniences at the transport hub.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 14, 2020 00:29 IST
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
Nov 14, 2020 01:14 IST
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Nov 13, 2020 22:55 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Cracker sales go up a day before Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 01:29 IST
Ludhiana advocate helps slum kids dispel the darkness of digital illiteracy
Nov 14, 2020 01:24 IST
Foreigner caught with 80gm heroin in Karnal
Nov 14, 2020 01:23 IST
This couple’s engagement photo has a ‘catty’ surprise. Check it out
Nov 14, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.