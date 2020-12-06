Noida authority allots plots for 3 new police stations, police dept not happy with locations

NOIDA: The Noida authority has allotted land for three new police stations, which are to be constructed to improve policing in the city. The new police stations will come up in sectors 94A, 115 and 126, authority officials said.

However, the Gautam Budh Nagar police are not happy with locations of the land for two police stations.

According to the authority officials, the authority faces paucity of land and it has decided to change the nature of the green land in Sector 94A into institutional use to ready land for police stations.

“We have approved a proposal to change the green belt land use into institutional usage so that we can provide the land for the police stations,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

In August 2018, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced construction of nine new police stations in GB Nagar district -- three in Noida and six in Greater Noida. Last month, the Yamuna Expressway authority had identified land for six police stations in Greater Noida.

The Noida authority has allotted one acre land each for new police stations. According to the officials, the authority has allotted a plot between cremation ground and cow shelter in Sector 94A, one plot meant for some facility purpose in Sector 115 and third one in Sector 126 for the construction of police stations.

The GB Nagar police said that the plots should have been allotted in the residential areas. “We suggested that the location for the police station just next to the cremation ground will not be appropriate and it will be better suited in any residential area. Also, the Sector 94A plot is on one end of the city. And the plot in Sector 126 should have been in or near any residential area so that the police help could be provided promptly,” said Love Kumar, additional commissioner of police, GB Nagar.

The authority officials said that they have provided the best available plots to the police department. “We have allotted the best available plots for the new police stations. And now we will send a report to the UP government for the required approvals in this regard,” said Maheshwari.

At present, there are 22 police stations in GB Nagar. As per official data, the district has 3,869 police personnel — 42 inspectors, 459 sub-inspectors, 972 head constables and 2,396 constables. The police officials said with the new commissionerate system, an additional 1,600 personnel will be posted in GB Nagar.