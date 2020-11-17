Noida authority asks officials to collect only segregated waste to improve Swachhta ranking

The Noida authority on Tuesday directed its health department officials to start preparations for the upcoming Swachhta Survey-2020-21 well in advance to help the city perform better.

Indu Prakash Singh, Noida authority’s officer on special duty, held a meeting with health department officials and all private agencies engaged in waste collection, transportation and remediation work in the city. The meeting held in Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6 saw the participation of engineers, project engineers and sanitation employees.

“We have asked the health department officials and the private agencies to collect only segregated waste from households in residential sectors and villages. We have also asked the staff to start preparing for the Swachhta Survey-2020-21,” said Singh.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs will visit Noida next year to check the level of cleanliness and take feedback from the residents. The process will start from the beginning of January next year and will be completed by the end of the month.

Noida ranked the cleanest city of the Uttar Pradesh and also secured the 25th spot in the country under the Swachh Survekshan 2020 — an annual survey conducted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs on cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission, announced on August 20, 2020.

Now the authority is hoping o perform even better in next year’s survey. As such, it wants to take all the necessary steps to secure a better ranking on the Swachhta index, said officials.

Noida, which has a total of 165 sectors and 65 villages, produces nearly 900 metric tonne of waste. Although the authority has started collecting door-to-door waste with the help of 250 vehicles and 21 compact machines, segregated waste is collected only from 22 housing complexes. Officials point out that most households do not segregate their waste.As such, the authority’s main focus is to segregate 100% waste to perform better in the survey.

“If we are able to segregate waste at each household and then collect and treat it, then the city can improve its cleanliness score,” said Singh.The authority has been also appealing to individuals and citizen groups to come forward to help them in segregation and making the city cleaner.