Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Noida authority asks officials to collect only segregated waste to improve Swachhta ranking

Noida authority asks officials to collect only segregated waste to improve Swachhta ranking

The Noida authority on Tuesday directed its health department officials to start preparations for the upcoming Swachhta Survey-2020-21 well in advance to help the city perform...

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Noida authority on Tuesday directed its health department officials to start preparations for the upcoming Swachhta Survey-2020-21 well in advance to help the city perform better.

Indu Prakash Singh, Noida authority’s officer on special duty, held a meeting with health department officials and all private agencies engaged in waste collection, transportation and remediation work in the city. The meeting held in Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6 saw the participation of engineers, project engineers and sanitation employees.

“We have asked the health department officials and the private agencies to collect only segregated waste from households in residential sectors and villages. We have also asked the staff to start preparing for the Swachhta Survey-2020-21,” said Singh.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs will visit Noida next year to check the level of cleanliness and take feedback from the residents. The process will start from the beginning of January next year and will be completed by the end of the month.



Noida ranked the cleanest city of the Uttar Pradesh and also secured the 25th spot in the country under the Swachh Survekshan 2020 — an annual survey conducted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs on cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission, announced on August 20, 2020.

Now the authority is hoping o perform even better in next year’s survey. As such, it wants to take all the necessary steps to secure a better ranking on the Swachhta index, said officials.

Noida, which has a total of 165 sectors and 65 villages, produces nearly 900 metric tonne of waste. Although the authority has started collecting door-to-door waste with the help of 250 vehicles and 21 compact machines, segregated waste is collected only from 22 housing complexes. Officials point out that most households do not segregate their waste.As such, the authority’s main focus is to segregate 100% waste to perform better in the survey.

“If we are able to segregate waste at each household and then collect and treat it, then the city can improve its cleanliness score,” said Singh.The authority has been also appealing to individuals and citizen groups to come forward to help them in segregation and making the city cleaner.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Nov 17, 2020 22:34 IST
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Nov 17, 2020 21:48 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST

latest news

HC‘shocked’: Of 740 circus animals in country, animal welfare board could account for only 28
Nov 17, 2020 23:54 IST
Maharashtra Congress collects 58.77 lakh signatures to protest against farm, labour laws
Nov 17, 2020 23:53 IST
Volunteers still needed to test variety of coronavirus vaccines
Nov 17, 2020 23:52 IST
PM Modi wishes Biden, Harris; discusses Covid-19 pandemic, climate change
Nov 17, 2020 23:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.