Noida authority expedites underpass work in Kondli

The Noida authority said it has expedited work on the new underpass in Kondli— which will run between sectors 148 and 150—on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The authority plans to finish the construction work on the underpass by March next year and once ready it will be used by at least 30,000 motorists easing traffic congestion in the area, said officials.

“Our target is to finish the construction work on this underpass by March 2021 as we have expedited work on this project last month. The work is in full swing on all sides of the expressway. We are building the underpass with a push-box technology that helps in building such underpasses without disturbing the traffic on the busy e-way,” said Rajeev Tyagi, chief engineer, Noida authority.

The 840-metre long four-lane underpass is being built at a budget of ₹44.51 crore. The authority started construction work on June 1, 2020 with a deadline to complete the project by November 30, 2021. However, work on the project has picked pace so that the project can be completed before the deadline, said officials.

The underpass is being built at a distance of 19.4 km from the zero-point at Mahamaya flyover in Noida. As per the survey conducted by the Noida authority, around 30,000 motorists will use this underpass once it is ready. The project will benefit the thousands of motorists, who travel between sectors 148 and 150 which are located on two sides of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Sector 150 is home to newly-built group housing complexes and dozens of new condominiums are being built in there and neighbouring Sector 151. In the next three or four years, at least 3.5 lakh new families are expected to move into the upcoming housing projects in the two sectors. The authority wants to build this underpass well before its deadline so that the motorists using this stretch do not face any congestion in the future, said officials.

Apart from these sectors 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, and other adjoining areas can bring huge traffic inflow in the future in Kondli making the underpass’s utility more important. “This underpass will benefit the thousands of commuters in these sectors. We aim to finish it as early as possible,” Tyagi said.