Noida Authority installs anti-smog guns at its project sites

Noida: At least 13 anti-smoke guns have been installed at different under-construction projects of the Noida Authority to check pollution, said officials, as the air quality index (AQI) refuses to budge from the ‘very poor’ category. The Authority has also reiterated to private developers to adhere to the graded response action plan (Grap) guidelines during construction.

On Saturday, Noida and Greater Noida saw AQI levels at 347 and 358, respectively.

Avinash Tripathy, officer on special duty (OSD) of the Authority, said teams have been working to ensure enforcement as per Grap guidelines. “The teams conduct inspections and fine violators at sites if construction materials are found to be lying uncovered. About 75 tankers have been engaged to sprinkle water on a total of 100 km of road length every day. Our teams are also washing a total of 60 km of road length at night every day to check pollution. The total of 242 km road length in Noida is swept mechanically daily,” he said.

He said that the Authority has made a total of 235 km of road length dust free zones by developing grass and shrubs on the footpath. “We will soon place interlocking tiles on footpaths and areas which are still uncovered,” he said.

The anti-smog gun comprises a cannon which sprays atomised water up to a height of 50 metre into the air, which traps particulate dust in water bubbles and helps them settle to the ground.

Tripathy added that one anti-smoke gun has been installed at the construction & demolition (C&D) waste processing plant in Noida’s Sector 80. The plant, built at a cost of ₹22.5 crore, began operations on October 5. The Hyderabad-based Ramky Enviro Engineers runs the plant. The project, stretching across a five-acre area, recycles up to 300 tons per day of construction and demolition waste. The plant envisages the collection, transportation, processing, and management of C&D waste.

“They collect 250-300 tonne construction waste per day and recycle it to make gravel. The recycled materials can be used in construction and for making bricks and tiles. The waste is collected from different places and processed here properly. Six vehicles are engaged in bringing C&D waste materials while four other vehicles are in reserve,” Tripathy said.