Noida authority plans to revive Yamuna embankment road project

The Noida authority has planned to revive the Yamuna embankment road project proposed to decongest the Noida expressway, officials said.

The authority had deferred work on a 15-km stretch of the Yamuna embankment road due to fund crunch in 2016, said the officials.

“In 2016, the authority postponed the work on this project due to fund crunch. Now, the authority may take up the work if all goes well because it will help decongest the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway,” said Vijay Rawal, project engineer, Noida authority.

According to the officials, the project has become all the more important because the UP government has directed the Noida and Yamuna expressway authorities to find out new routes to provide additional connectivity from Delhi to Jewar, where an airport project is to be completed by 2023-24.

This 15-km stretch is part of the 26-km embankment road that starts from Noida’s Sector 94 near Kalindi Kunj barrage (on Delhi-Noida border) till Sector 150 near Noida-Greater Noida border.

“The authority may construct it because it is important to provide an additional connectivity to motorists who travel to Noida’s sectors 15, 16, 17, 128, 135, 150, 151, 168, among others, along with some areas of Greater Noida,” said another official, not authorised to speak to media.

In March 2016, the authority had sent the detailed project report for this 15-km road project to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi for financial vetting. The 15-metre wide road had an estimated cost of Rs 275 crore for construction as per the DPR, said the officials.

“Since then, the authority has not asked the IIT-Delhi to send its report due to fund crunch. But now due to the proposed Jewar airport, the authority may work on this soon,” said the official, adding that the 11-km stretch of the embankment road was already constructed and opened to public in June 2014.

Residents have welcomed the authority’s move to revive the project. “We have been demanding for this additional connectivity for a long time, as we have to face traffic jam during peak hours on the Noida expressway. The proposed road will provide relief from traffic congestion,” said Prempal Singh, a resident of Sector 135.