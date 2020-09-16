Noida authority submits action plan to clean Kondli drain, says will 2-3 years

One of the major causes of pollution in the Yamuna, the stinking murky waters of the Kondli drain may take another two to three years to get cleaned as the Noida authority as finally submitted an action plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday.

The nine-point action plan includes ensuring high-rise societies and industries don not release untreated sewage into drains; strengthening existing sewage network in the city; more public toilets;constructing more sewage treatment plant (STPs); checking encroachments around the drain; and treating the drain through six constructed wetlands.

The 40-years-old and 20km long Kondli drain originates from Kondli village in Delhi and enters Noida (via Ghaziabad) near Hari Darshan police post in Sector 11. After travelling through Noida for about 17km, through Sector 11, Sector 12, Sector 22, Sector 50, Sector 92 and Sector 168, it empties into the Yamuna near Chak Mangrola in Sector 168.

Various studies, done over the years, have identified the sewage carrying Kondli drain to be the main cause of pollution in the Yamuna. According to a report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board in the NGT, the estimated sewage generation in Noida is 216 million litres a day (MLD) of which only 152 MLD is being treated while the remaining 64 MLD flows through the Kondli drain into the Yamuna.

“Treating Kondli drain is one of our priorities and the work on the action plan submitted by us has already begun. Each plan has been given set target -- checking of all high-rises and industries may take one year; enhancing STPs by 180 MLD would take four years; and upgrading the sewage network will take two years. The constructed wetland over the drain may probably take two years. So, for the overall cleaning of Kondli drain, we may about two or three. But concerned agencies in Delhi also need to work at tandem because the drain is more polluted when it enters Noida from Delhi,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority. It was he who compiled the action plan.

He added that the authority has already inspected over 68 high-rise societies to check if they are treating their sewage and action has been initiated against violators.

The action plan submitted by the authority also involves tapping and channelising the 30 small floodwater drains that illegally carry sewage into the Kondli drain, as a long term remedial issue.

“A third party agency has been hired to study these 30 floodwater drains and check their connectivity to ascertain if they can be intercepted and redirected to the STPs for treatment,” Tripathi said.

On the constructed wetlands – an artificial wetland that treats the drain naturally -- that will be built along Kondli to naturally treat the effluents, the action plan stated that the detailed project report was being prepared by the irrigation department.

“Six wetlands, each about 500 metres in length, will be constructed over the Noida portion of the Kondli drain. An agreement is to be signed between our department and the Noida authority, after which work will start. Once constructed, it will be a unique project in India -- one where a drain is treated naturally through wetlands on such a large scale,” VK Pandey, assistant engineer, Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, said.

The legal battle to clean the Kondli drain was initiated by Noida resident and environment activist Abhisht Kusum Gupta in NGT in November 2018. The next date of hearing in the matter is in November 2020.

“It had been two years and we are still talking of making plans to clean the drain while residents suffer and the Yamuna continues to be polluted,” Gupta said.