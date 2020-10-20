Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Noida authority to open underground parking facilities at Film City and Sector 3 soon

Noida authority to open underground parking facilities at Film City and Sector 3 soon

The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it will open underground parking at the film city in sector 16A and sector 3 at the earliest, including other side works such as a foot...

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it will open underground parking at the film city in sector 16A and sector 3 at the earliest, including other side works such as a foot over bridge for pedestrians.

The authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari inspected many projects.

“We have asked the staff to finish cleaning, painting, horticulture and electrical work in next 15 days and start operations in sector 3 underground parking. The small cleaning works at the Film City Parking will also be completed at earliest and operations will be started,” said Maheshwari.

The facility in F Block of sector 3 has an area of 13822 sqm and work started in January 2016. It was supposed to be ready by July 2017. It will accommodate 564 vehicles and ₹61 crore for kept aside for the project.



The three storey car parking proposed on an area of 19,202 square metres was started in July, 2015 with a target to complete in December, 2016. But the work was delayed as the contractor had not started work due to changes in the design and changes in budget, said officials. The design was to accommodate 1,400 vehicles. The authority has spent ₹110 crore on the facility.

The authority is building a foot over bridge to connect nearby areas with this newly built parking before opening the same for the visitors. The authority has built this parking to address the parking woes of the film city that is home to many state-owned companies, media houses and NTPC office.

CEO also inspected work of Chilla elevated road, underpass work at 71/51 intersection and other projects, which are going on in different sectors.

The authority has been repairing central verge, drains and repairing roads in sector 19, 20, 49, 50 and 67 among others.

CEO also asked the traffic cell to restart parking on internal roads of sector 67, where industrial unit and office owners had been demanding for the parking to be started on roadsides.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Oct 20, 2020 21:50 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:08 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST

latest news

Delhi sees 3,579 new Covid cases, highest in 25 days
Oct 20, 2020 23:15 IST
Bar licence of Delhi Gymkhana Club suspended
Oct 20, 2020 23:14 IST
Women voters outnumber men, but fewer fielded
Oct 20, 2020 23:13 IST
Hydrogen-enriched CNG plant opens at Raj Ghat depot, Delhi soon to get 50 hydrogen-powered buses
Oct 20, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.