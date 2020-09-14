Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Noida authority to resume public meetings in its offices from September 16

Noida authority to resume public meetings in its offices from September 16

After a hiatus of more than five months, the Noida authority will soon open its doors to the public with visitors to be allowed to enter the authority’s main...

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After a hiatus of more than five months, the Noida authority will soon open its doors to the public with visitors to be allowed to enter the authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6 from Wednesday.

Senior officials of the Noida authority said they will now hold meeting with members of the public every Wednesday and Friday (from 10am to 2 pm), however, all visitors need to strictly adhere to physical distancing norms.

“Officials on the OSD(officer on special duty)-level officials who are senior to them will resume meetings with general public on Wednesday and Friday every week,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

On March 20, 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government had directed the Noida authority to restrict entry of visitors to contain the spread of Covid-19. After the nationwide lockdown had been was imposed, the restrictions were further extended. The Noida authority had stopped entry of visitors to the main administrative building without appointment. The UP government had asked the authority to execute work online.



The authority said it will only allow entry of visitors only after they are screened by thermal scanners.

The authority has also launched a new portal— pis.mynoida.in— wherein property allottees can fill up the know your customer (KYC) details and generate a registration number and password. With the help of the registration number and a password, the allottee can get executed most of their property-related works such as map approval, mortgage permission, time extension and transfer of property online. The move is aimed at ensuring that most allottees do not visited the authority office.

“We request all the allottees to follow all precautions for their own safety and their safety of others,” said Maheshwari.

From June 1, the authority had started meeting its officers on special duty (OSD)-level officials only after appointments, provided the work was important and not addressed without a meeting. Before June 1, meeting with all junior or senior officials, including their entry, was banned inside the authority office.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Sep 14, 2020 00:43 IST
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Sep 13, 2020 21:52 IST
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 22:56 IST
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Sep 13, 2020 22:25 IST

latest news

With 339 new positive cases, Gurugram sees largest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases
Sep 14, 2020 00:38 IST
Mumbai doctor writes about his viral encounters
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Kingpin of gang that duped over 100 people on pretext of selling insurance policies arrested
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Technical glitches slow down online admission process
Sep 14, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.