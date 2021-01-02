Noida authority told to pay ₹71,000 to Sector 19 resident for damage due to water logging

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Buddha Nagar consumer disputes redressal commission has directed Noida authority to pay ₹71,000 to a man over damages due to water logging due to faults in the sewerage system in Sector 19.

Anil Garg, the complainant, had filed complaint for compensation and punitive damages in 2018, alleging deficiency of services and unfair trade practices resulting in water logging, due to faulty and old sewerage system and other irregularities.

Garg has been living in Block B of Sector 19 since 1988 and stated that he has been facing water logging problems in his home since 1996, adding that it became worse in 2017.

The authority, in their written statement, denied all allegations, stating that no unfair trade practices have been adopted and that there has been no deficiency in services on their behalf. The authority had written that the complainant is not a consumer and that it is incorrect to say that the authority is not serious about the discharge of the duties.

As regards to the sewage network in Sector 19, from house 185 to 497 in Block B is concerned, a decision to change and relay the said line has already been taken and estimated cost of said project, that comes out to be ₹229.83 lakh, was sanctioned on October 25, 2017, the authority had said. The tender for this job has been invited and work is going to start in the near future on war footing, the authority had written in its submission.

Further, the authority had stated that the alleged dispute is purely of civil nature and that the forum had no jurisdiction under the provision of Consumer Protection Act.

The commission, comprising president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Daya Shanker Pandey, observed that the complainant is in fact a consumer under the Act.

“The district commission has ordered the authority to pay ₹60,000 towards damages and losses and ₹10,000 towards mental harassment, agony and trauma, and ₹1,000 towards other legal expenses. The order was delivered on December 22 and its copy was received Saturday,” Garg said.

An official from the authority’s legal department, not authorised to speak with the media, said that the district commission’s order will be challenged at the state commission.

“As complainant filed the complaint in a personal capacity, the authority is not bound to pay damages to other residents facing similar complaints,” it is stated in the order.