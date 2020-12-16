Noida: Chilla border closed again, traffic re-routed via DND

Farmers against the central government’s three new farm laws blocked the Noida to Delhi traffic on the Mayur Vihar-Noida link road at the Chilla border once again on Wednesday morning this time protesting the detention of their supporters across Uttar Pradesh. Noida Police routed the traffic via the DND flyway instead.

The increased number of vehicles on this route had led to traffic congestion, said police.

The Chilla border was first closed on December 1 in response to the nationwide protests called against the new laws. At the time, scores of farmers were proceeding to Delhi to mark their protest when Delhi Police stopped them. After negotiations between the police and protesters’ leaders, the road was re-opened on December 13.

The farmers, however, continued their protest without blocking the road.

However, at 11 am on Wednesday, the Bhanu faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) moved in.

“A delegation of our (farmer) brothers from Amroha was stopped at the district’s border and were forced to turn back. The police is threatening our supporters with detention and house arrest to keep them from reaching us to lend their support. Our brothers are not being allowed to speak against laws that are unjust and unfair to us. We understand the problems being faced by public but we are also suffering under these new laws,” said Yogesh Pratap Singh, state president, BKU (Bhanu). HT could not independently confirm the detention.

Singh and his followers are on an indefinite hunger strike since Sunday. Police said doctors were monitoring their health and were stable.

“We have a drill in place and the traffic was diverted to DND Flyway. We are monitoring the situation closely and sharing frequent updates with the public. The traffic movement is being managed without any major issues,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

More factions of the BKU are expected to lend their support to the Bhanu group on Thursday. A farmer with the Lokshakti faction, protesting at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal, said that even their volunteers from Uttarakhand were detained and sent back when they entered Uttar Pradesh.

“They are trying to keep us from raising our voices. But we will not let that happen. We have support from all farmers and we will keep on protesting peacefully for as long as it is needed,” said a Bhanu farmer.

“We are on alert and prepared to handle the situation. For now traffic is coming from Delhi to Noida and we are working on resolving the situation soon,” said additional DCP, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.