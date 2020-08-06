Sections
Home / Noida / Noida: Covid-19 cases more than doubled in a month

Noida: Covid-19 cases more than doubled in a month

The district recorded 100 new cases on Wednesday and its infection tally reached 5,644, showing a rise of 104 per cent in a month, according to official statistics released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus rose from 28 to 43 during the month-long period. (HT photo)

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar has more than doubled in a month, official data showed on Wednesday.

The district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, had recorded its first-ever Covid-19 case exactly five months ago on March 5 and had 2,765 cases by July 5.

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus rose from 28 to 43 during the month-long period. On the brighter side, the mortality rate among positive patients dropped from 1.01 per cent to 0.72 per cent on Wednesday, it showed.



In terms of recoveries, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s performance improved from almost 64 per cent to nearly 83 per cent. There were 2,765 total cases a month ago, of which 1,759 patients had recovered from Covid-19 by July 5. By August 5, there were 5,644 total cases and 4,669 recoveries, according to data issued on Wednesday.

In terms of active cases, the district had 978 patients under-treatment for Covid-19 on July 5. The figures had risen up over 1,000 and fallen below 700 during the month-long period, but currently stands at 932.

Uttar Pradesh had 8,161 active cases on July 5 which rose to 41,973 a month later, while the virus-linked mortalities increased from 785 to 1,857 during the period, according to the official data.

The number of recoveries rose from 18,761 to 60,558 in the span of a month across the state, it showed.

