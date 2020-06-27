Noida Covid-19 tally crosses 2000

Sections
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:44 IST

By Kushagra Dixit,

The total Covid-19 case tally in Gautam Budh Nagar crossed the 2000 mark on Saturday with the addition of 127 new cases.

The district now has a total of 2,072 cases.

Meanwhile, 97 patients were discharged in last 24-hour period, taking the total recovered patients to 1,136. On Saturday, the recovery rate of the patients is 54.62 percent against 53.39 percent a day earlier.

According to the district administration, special Covid-19 testing drives were conducted on Saturday for early detection, which included 312 latest antigen test.



“Special drive for sampling was conducted today, of which total of 1,115 samples were collected in the district. This includes 793 RT-PCR test, 312 antigen test of which 17 were positive and 10 TruNat test, all negative. The result of RT-PCR are awaited. We shall continue the strategy of early tracking and intensive containment. We thank the resident of their continued support,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said that apart from the symptomatic patients, and elderly in the containment zones, the health workers and police personnel among other high rise groups are being periodically tested.

“In GB Nagar, places where cluster of cases are found, health camps are set up as a strategy. In these health camps patients with Influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) are selected for sampling,” said the district surveillance officer in a statement.

