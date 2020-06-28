Sections
Home / Noida / Noida Covid-19 tally reaches 2,151; death toll rises to 22

Noida Covid-19 tally reaches 2,151; death toll rises to 22

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (910) in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Ghaziabad (715), Lucknow (411), Kanpur Nagar (329), Meerut (290), Hapur (250), Aligarh (191) and Bulandshahr (179), the data stated.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen, Noida

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 910, the highest in the state, the data showed. (REUTERS)

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district rose to 22 on Sunday with one more fatality, while the total number of cases reached 2,151, official data showed.The district has recorded 82 new cases since Saturday and 83 patients were discharged during the 24-hour period, according to the UP Health Department data.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 910, the highest in the state, the data showed.So far, 1,219 patients have been discharged after recovery from Covid-19, it added.

The total number of positive cases reported in the district stands at 2,151 (910 active cases + 1,219 discharged cases + 22 deceased), the data showed.The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 56.67 per cent on Sunday from 54.62 per cent on Saturday and 53.39 per cent on Friday. It was 56.76 per cent on Thursday, 59.67 per cent on Wednesday and 60.25 per cent on Tuesday, according to the data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (910) in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Ghaziabad (715), Lucknow (411), Kanpur Nagar (329), Meerut (290), Hapur (250), Aligarh (191) and Bulandshahr (179), the data stated.



From Saturday to Sunday, 606 new Covid-19 cases were reported in districts across the state, while 593 patients were discharged and 11 deaths recorded during the 24-hour period. As of Sunday, Uttar Pradesh has 6,679 active Covid-19 cases. So far, 14,808 patients have been discharged, while 660 deaths have been recorded, the data stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Noida Covid-19 tally reaches 2,151; death toll rises to 22
Jun 28, 2020 22:47 IST
Ghaziabad to start week-long antigen test drive from July 1
Jun 28, 2020 22:39 IST
Trump denies being told about Russian bounties to kill US troops in Afghanistan
Jun 28, 2020 22:38 IST
BJP government protecting Ramdev, targeting us: Uttarakhand Congress
Jun 28, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.