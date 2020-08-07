Sections
Home / Noida / Noida: Covid-19 tally rises to 5,806, active cases 906

Noida: Covid-19 tally rises to 5,806, active cases 906

So far, 4,857 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (6,090), it showed.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:54 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Noida

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases stood at 0.74 per cent, according to official statistics. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 61 new Covid-19 patients, pushing the tally of cases in the district to 5,806, official data showed.

However, the number of active cases stood at 906, as 71 more patients got discharged since Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases stood at 0.74 per cent, according to official statistics.



The recovery rate of patients improved to 83.65 per cent from 83.26 per cent on Thursday, 82.72 per cent on Wednesday and 82.95 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (906) stands 11th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases. The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (5,284) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,584), Varanasi (1,993), Allahabad (1,780), Bareilly (1,720), Gorakhpur (1,324), Jaunpur (1,273), Aligarh (1,103), Ballia (1,094) and Ghaziabad (1,038), according to the data. There were 44,563 active cases across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll reached 1,981 with 61 fatalities since Thursday. So far, 66,834 patients have recovered across the state, showed the data.

