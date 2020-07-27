Noida: Covid patient molested by doctor recovering in same room, FIR registered

A 20-year-old woman, recovering from Covid, was allegedly molested by a doctor at the facility who was also a patient and was sharing her twin-bed room. The alleged incident took place on Monday morning at Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128.

The woman, a graduate student of Delhi University, has filed a complaint with the Expressway police station after narrating her ordeal to her family members in the afternoon.

“She was admitted to the hospital on July 21 and was to be discharged today. Just as her discharge papers were being processed, another patient was moved to her twin sharing room. We were against it, but because he was a doctor of the same hospital, we figured that it would be alright,” said the woman’s brother.

In her complaint, it is stated that some time after settling in the room, the suspect allegedly started engaging her in a conversation.

“He then started telling me about post Covid symptoms and spoke about various clots that one tends to have in various parts of the body. He then walked towards me and asked me to lie down. He then started touching me inappropriately,” said the woman in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the doctor at the Expressway police station under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have filed a case and a probe in the matter is underway. The suspect is himself a Covid patient and cannot be questioned immediately, but we are keeping tab on the situation,” said Yogesh Malik, station house officer, Expressway police station.

Officials from the Jaypee Hospital said that the doctor worked with them part-time.

“We are fully co-operating with the authorities regarding the investigation. He works here part-time and is currently undergoing treatment here. Police are now looking into the matter,” said a spokesperson of the hospital.