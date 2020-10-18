Sections
Noida: CRPF official files complaint for cyber crime

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant sub-inspector has alleged that an unknown person was misusing his ID card to cheat people.

Complainant Ram Vilas is a native of Sutyana village in Greater Noida and is posted in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Vilas said that his son had put up an ad on a website for renting out his apartment in Greater Noida after he was transferred in Gwalior in September. “Soon, a person contacted me and enquired about the house. The person had identified himself as Ajit Kumar Shinde. He said he would like to rent my flat but wanted my identification card’s e-copy on whatsapp to ensure I was a genuine person,” Vilas said in the FIR. Vilas claimed he had agreed to the request. The deal, however, was not signed as the suspect said he had found another flat.

However, a few days later the CRPF official started getting calls from unknown people accusing him of fraud. “I received around 5-6 calls from people who accused me of cheating. I was in a shock to know this. I informed them that I am a police official and there must be a mistake,” he said. He suspected the role of the stranger who had taken his identity card and filed the complaint.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, Station House Officer at Ecotech 3 police station, said that based on complaint an FIR has been registered against the suspect under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. “It appears the suspect used the CRPF official’s ID and mobile phone number to cheat people. We have registered a case and investigating the matter,” he said.

