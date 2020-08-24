Sections
Home / Noida / Noida: Cyber police station reports its first three Covid-19 cases

Noida: Cyber police station reports its first three Covid-19 cases

The Noida cyber thana (cyber police station), located in Sector 36, reported its first instances of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Sunday and Monday with three out of the 25...

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:39 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

The Noida cyber thana (cyber police station), located in Sector 36, reported its first instances of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Sunday and Monday with three out of the 25 constables deployed at the thana testing positive, even as reports of more are awaited.

“They showed mild symptoms such as fever, slight cough, etc. Two of them were diagnosed positive on Sunday and another on Monday. They were initially recommended home quarantine but have now been admitted to the Covid-19 care centre in Sector 39. We haven’t had any case before this,” said Rita Yadav, station house officer, cyber thana.

She said that personnel who came in contact with the three have also been tested and their reports are awaited. “They are all residents of Noida. Rest of us will also get tested tomorrow (Tuesday). We are looking at the others and their family members through contact tracing for signs of exposure. All necessary precautions are being taken to contain the situation,” said the SHO.

The cyber thana falls under the jurisdiction of the state police department and not under the purview of the Noida police commissionerate. There are two inspectors, five sub-inspectors and 25 constables at the thana, along with the SHO.



Meanwhile, 97 personnel of the Noida police have tested positive for coronavirus so far, including a deputy commissioner and some SHOs. Of these, 90 have already recovered. A 57-year-old diabetic constable, however, who was deployed at the Surajpur district court, has been the department’s only Covid casualty. He passed away on June 26.

