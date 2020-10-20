Noida: Decomposed body of 10-year-old boy found at construction site

Noida: The body of a ten-year-old boy was found at a construction site in Sarfabad on Sunday, eight days after he went missing, the police said, adding that the autopsy report is awaited.

According to the minor’s family, he went missing on October 11 from his home in Sarfabad, when he was playing outside his home.

“He was playing with a cycle tyre outside the house in the evening. When he didn’t come inside for a while, we started looking for him in nearby areas. When we couldn’t find him, we approached the police and filed a complaint,” said the boy’s father, who works as a daily wage earner. His wife works as a domestic helper. The couple has three more children.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case of kidnapping had been registered then at the Sector 49 police station.

On Sunday afternoon, officers said they received a call on the police helpline from a passerby about a foul smell coming from a construction site in the area. A police team was rushed to the spot and the boy’s body was found buried under piles of bricks. The site is barely 100 metres from the boy’s home, said the police.

“The body was decomposing and has been sent for an autopsy. We are waiting for the results to come back which shall throw some light on the cause of death,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

Police said prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder, as given the way the body was placed when they found it suggests that someone tried to hide it. However because of the decomposition obvious injury marks, if any, were not immediately discernable, said the police.

“Based on the findings of the autopsy, we will add the necessary charges to the FIR. A probe in the matter is underway and necessary action will be taken soon. The body was handed over to the family following autopsy,” said the SHO.

The family said they can’t think of anyone who might have wanted to cause harm to the boy.