Noida: District consumer commission directs pvt hospital to pay ₹1 lakh to patient for deficiency of service

GREATER NOIDA: In a case of medical negligence, the Gautam Budh Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a private hospital in Greater Noida to pay ₹1 lakh to the patient towards physical and mental harassment, along with the treatment charges.

Complainant Altaf Khan, a resident of Jewar, had got himself operated for removal of stone in his right kidney on March 24, 2018, at a private hospital in Greater Noida. However, even after the operation his abdomen pain continued, Khan told the consumer commission.

Two days later, he got his X-ray done in the same hospital and it was revealed that stone was still present in right kidney. However, doctors at the hospital did not inform him about the report, Khan said.

After a few days, besides abdomen pain, blood stains were noticed in his urine and he again went to the hospital where doctors advised him for stent. He got the stent fixed and was discharged on April 9, 2018. Khan said that he was asked to come on May 15, 2018, for removal of the stent. He went to the hospital on that day and got the stent removed.

Next day on May 16, Kahn again had pain in abdomen and blood stains started coming in urine. He then got his ultrasound done on May 20 at another private hospital at Jewar. In the ultrasound report, two stones of 11.5mm and 18mm were reported, beside several small stones, he told the consumer forum.

He then went to the hospital at Greater Noida and showed the ultrasound report. Doctors said fresh stones have been developed and another operation has to be done to remove these new stones. He was told that he would have to pay for operation, tests and medicines afresh. Then Khan approached the district consumer commission which gave several notices to the hospital but did not get any response from there.

The district consumer commission comprising its president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Daya Shankar Pandey observed that the hospital has committed a deficiency of service by not providing proper treatment.

“The hospital has been directed to refund the treatment amount paid, along with 6% interest. Besides, ₹1 lakh towards physical and mental harassment and financial loss, and ₹1,000 towards legal expenses too has to be paid by the hospital to the complainant in 60 days,” said Pundir.