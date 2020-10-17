Noida district launches woman empowerment campaign ‘Mission Shakti’

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Saturday launched ‘Mission Shakti’, a programme for women empowerment, on the directions of the state government.

Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari and district magistrate Suhas LY jointly flagged off an LED van from the magistrate’s camp office in Noida Sector 27. The DM said that the Mission Shakti programme is being held from October 17-25. “This campaign will run for one week in Noida and Greater Noida. The sub-divisional magistrates have also flagged off such vans in their respective areas. Police teams are also conducting parallel awareness programmes,” he said.

The DM said that the teams will collaborate with different schools and colleges and organise virtual programmes for awareness. The officials will also approach different companies, corporate houses, and industries and organise programmes for women safety at work place.

The officials’ will inform women about help lines such as 1090, 112, UP Cop App, and laws such as the POCSO Act, etc.

They also raise awareness about the Union ministry of women and child development’s ‘She-Box’ initiative (sexual harassment electronic box), a single window access system to stop harassment at work place. People can log in to the ministry’s website and file a complaint.

Police officers will also inform women about the ill effects of child marriage, dowry, etc, in the initiative.

Maheshwari, the nodal officer for this project in the district, said this is a state-level programme. “The government’s aim is that women should know their rights as well as laws for their safety, through this campaign. We will also sensitise men towards women equality. We have made a coordinated action plan to be rolled out in one week,” she said. She added that she will also inspect some police stations on Sunday.

An awareness programme was held at Sharda University under this initiative which over 150 students and faculty members attended. A similar programme was held at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida.

Vrinda Shukla, DCP, women safety, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the LED van, equipped with audio and visuals, will halt for 15 minutes at different locations and relay information. “It will visit different villages, colonies, societies, parks, markets, shopping malls, etc. The police department also issued a mobile number – 9870395200 – where women can contact and share details to join virtual chaupals, which will be organised in a few days,” she said.

The police department has also planned to organise a webinar on cyber security where students from 74 government and private schools will join. The programme will be relayed live on different social networks. The police department will develop a women help-desk at all the 22 police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said the police team has also intensified patrolling near markets and shopping malls areas during Navratri.