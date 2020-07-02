Noida: District police dept plans drive to test all ‘vulnerable’ personnel

Sections
Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:51 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

After a 57-year-old constable died of Covid-19 on June 27, the district police department has started a drive to test all cops suspected to be infected with the virus, as well as those with underlying health conditions or above the age of 50 years. Out of the 5,000-strong police force, about 500 have already undergone tests.

“A total of 35 police personnel have tested positive so far in the district, out of which 29 have recovered and four are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Greater Noida. However, one constable died as he was diabetic. With the test drive we will test all cops who are above the age of 50 years and/or suffer with co-morbid conditions and influenza-like-illness (ILI). Our motive is to detect the disease early and start treatment quickly,” said Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, the nodal officer to handle Covid-related issues.

On Wednesday and Friday, a total of 148 cops were administered RT-PCR and antigen tests.

As the police are frontline workers in the fight against Covid, they are exposed to risks all the time. They are deployed in containment zones, handle daily cases where public interaction is unavoidable and perform other duties requiring dealing with public, said officials.



“We have not fixed any date as to when we will conduct the tests but we have appealed to all cops via the radio system that anyone, regardless of age or health conditions, who feel they have symptoms, can come to Sector 108 headquarters and get their test done,” said Aggarwal.

The police are making a list of all those who are above the age of 50 years and suffer from ailments like diabetes, hypertension or other such diseases.

“We do not have exact data as to how many police personnel are above the age of 50 years. Therefore, we have spread the word of getting a Covid-19 test done. After the test, we will be ready with the data so that if in need, we can take timely decisions to treat the needy,” said Aggarwal.

