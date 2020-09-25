Sections
Noida district road safety committee holds meeting; officials told to check speeding

The Gautam Budh Nagar district road safety committee on Friday held a meeting with departments of traffic, transport, education to discuss ways to check speeding on expressways...

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Gautam Budh Nagar district road safety committee on Friday held a meeting with departments of traffic, transport, education to discuss ways to check speeding on expressways and other roads besides taking other safety measures.

“We have directed the officials of traffic and transport department to take safety measures and check speeding on the expressways. We have also asked the officials to install some cameras on the Yamuna Expressway which will facilitate issuing fines to the speeding vehicles,” said additional district magistrate, Diwakar Singh, who chaired the meeting.

Prashanti Tiwari, assistant regional transport commissioner (enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar. said, “The maximum speed for light motor vehicle on expressways is 100 kmph, and for trucks and motorcycles, it is 60 kmph. The traffic and transport officials have been told to fines to violators who cross these speed limits,” he said.

Tiwari said the transport department has planned to launch a drive to paste reflectors on commercial vehicles in light of the approaching winters. “In winter, visibility becomes poor because of fog, and hence reflector plays an important role in terms of road safety. We will also launch a drive to paste reflectors on all commercial vehicles,” he said.

“Buses and vans used by government and private schools are also not in use for the last six months. We will hold a meeting with the school officials regarding fitness of these vehicles, once we get an official notification about reopening of schools in the coming days,” he said.

