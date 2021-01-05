Noida: Doctor duped of her jewellery by man in traffic police uniform

A man dressed as a traffic policeman and his accomplice robbed a 55-year-old woman of her jewellery on Tuesday morning near sector 19, said police. They had managed to swap her jewellery with artificial ones.

The victim was identified as Madhu Bhatia, a doctor and resident of sector 20. According to her complaint, she was on her way to work in a cab when the incident occurred.

“Around 10 am my cab was stopped on the sector 19-20 road by two (masked) men, one of whom was wearing the uniform of the traffic police. They were on an unmarked black motorcycle. They told me that there had been a murder in the area yesterday and as a precaution, senior officials had instructed them to ask public not to wear jewellery and (if they saw anyone wearing some), they were told to get it off and place it in envelopes,” read the woman’s complaint.

When she doubted their claims of being traffic policemen, they allegedly showed an ID card that made her believe them to be true. Upon their insistence, she said, she handed over her diamond bangles, which they made a show of wrapping in paper and returned it to her.

Immediately, she unwrapped it to find that she had been duped but by then the suspects had fled and the cab driver could not spot them either, she claimed in the complaint.

The complaint was filed with the sector 20 police and, based on it, a case was registered against the unidentified suspects under section 420 (cheating) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are on the lookout for the suspects. They were masked and the motorcycle did not have a number plate. But a probe is underway and we are looking through CCTV footage of cameras in the area,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, sector 20 police station.