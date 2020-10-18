Noida: Driver killed in accident, family alleges foul play

The family of a 42-year-old driver who was killed in an accident on October 11 has alleged that he was murdered following a disagreement with three other workers a few days before the incident.

Lokesh Tomar, a native of Jarcha, was working as a truck driver for the past three years for a Noida-based transporter. On October 11, he was transporting fly ash from the NTPC plant in Dadri to a private company in Phase 2.

“We got a call in the evening at around 4pm from the private company’s plant in Phase 2 telling us about our brother’s death in an accident,” said Jitendta Tomar, the deceased’s brother.

He said that a few days before the accident, his brother had told him of a disagreement and brawl with three other people working at the private company.

“Those men had threatened revenge and dire consequences after which my brother refused to transport material to that company. However, on October 11, upon his employer’s request, he agreed. At the site, a malfunction in the unloading machine allegedly resulted in his death,” said Jitendra.

But the family doesn’t believe that this was an accident and they feel that the three people who had argued with Lokesh Tomar were behind his death. Based on the complaint of the family, a case has been registered at the Phase 2 police station under section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence).

“A probe in the matter is underway, Prima facie it seems to be an accident but the case is being looked into and necessary action will be taken,” said Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.