Noida: Driving under influence, man runs over five-year-old boy; arrested

Noida: A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road accident in Sector 119 on Sunday in which a five-year-old boy was killed. Police said that the suspect was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The incident was reported in the evening from near the Amrapali Zodiac society, when Alok Anand, a resident of Sector 122, had gone to the market with his wife and five-year-old son, Rishabh.

Police officers said that the family were crossing a road when they were hit by a car. “Passersby immediately called up the police helpline after which a team was rushed to the spot. The family members were taken to a private hospital in Sector 71. The boy later succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

Police officers said the mother also sustained injuries but is out of danger, while the father sustained minor ones.

“The car was recovered from the spot and the driver was taken into custody,” said the SHO.

The suspect was identified as Tushar Rawat, a resident of sector 34. Police said he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as his medical report confirmed consumption of liquor.

“We have sent his samples to a lab in Ghaziabad to ascertain his blood alcohol levels, though the medical report confirmed that he was indeed intoxicated,” said Dikshit.

Rawat was booked under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 185 (Driving by a drunken person) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail. The body was handed over to the family following the autopsy.