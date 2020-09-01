Sections
Noida: E-challan help-desk set up at police control room in Sector 14A

The Noida traffic police department has set up a help desk at the police control room located in Sector 14A for speedy redressal of complaints pertaining to e-challan. The help...

Updated: Sep 01, 2020

By Tanmayee Tyagi

The Noida traffic police department has set up a help desk at the police control room located in Sector 14A for speedy redressal of complaints pertaining to e-challan. The help desk became operational for the general public on Tuesday.

“The idea is to help the public with any challan related concerns. There is an e-challan submission window at the office already. However, earlier people having any concerns or queries had to speak with the personnel concerned separately. Now, with the set up of the help desk, they will get all the help at the same place,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

He said that there will be a drop box near the help desk where people can drop their suggestions. Besides, written public complaints can also be lodged at the help desk.

The e-challan window had been closed in May after a few personnel at the traffic police office were found positive for Covid-19. “We are now taking all precautions to ensure that such a situation doesn’t occur. All measures are being taken. While one person is busy with the formalities, arrangements have been made for others to safely sit at a distance. Also, sanitization of the office is also carried out regularly,” said the DCP.



Noida residents have welcomed the initiative. “There are sometimes issues with e-challans. If the problems are easily sorted out at one go, that will be really helpful,” said Amit Gupta, a Noida resident.

