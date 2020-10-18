Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Noida: E-Lok adalat to be held on November 1 for matrimonial and accident claim cases

Noida: E-Lok adalat to be held on November 1 for matrimonial and accident claim cases

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district legal services authority (DLSA) will hold an e-lok adalat on November 1 for settling matrimonial cases and accident claim...

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:18 IST

By Kapil Datta,

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district legal services authority (DLSA) will hold an e-lok adalat on November 1 for settling matrimonial cases and accident claim cases.

District court bar association president Sanjeev Verma said, “During the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, domestic dispute cases have come up.”

“The bar association has appealed to advocates to motivate couples with such cases to approach the e-lok adalat. Motor Accident claim cases too can be settled,” said Verma.

Para-legal volunteers (PLV) too reported a rise in cases of domestic violence and conflicts. “Several domestic abuse cases have been reported. In some cases, it was found that some men consuming alcohol at home due to the lockdown verbally abused their spouse and family. In some cases, women were beaten up by their husbands. Though we arranged for counselling but in some cases, couples have planned for divorce. I have requested such couples to get their cases resolved at the e-lok adalat,” Mool Chand Tyagi, a PLV, said Friday.



“There are around 50 PLVs in the district. Over 200 domestic conflicts involving couples were reported at these PLVs. Majority of cases have been resolved after PLVs arranged counselling with panel advocates and some tele-counsellors of the Gautam Buddha University and other institutions. But in around 20 to 30 cases, issues could not be resolved, hence PLVs have been directed to motivate them for e-lok adalats,” said Sushil Kumar, secretary, DLSA.

“Further, PLVs have been directed to spread awareness among all residents about the e-lok adalat. We identify separated couples through village pradhans or local residents and motivate them to use this opportunity for mediation,” said Kumar.

“Advocates and family courts have been directed to motivate the divorce petitioners for mediation through e-lok adalat,” said Kumar.

Accident claims too will be taken up and settled at E-Lok Adalat. “Economically impoverished accident victims who face problems in video conferencing will be helped by PLVs,” said Kumar.

On Sunday, a mini lok adalat was held for taking up petty cases. “At least 1,396 petty cases were resolved on Sunday,” said Kumar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
Oct 18, 2020 21:19 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Match tied; KXIP win in second Super Over
Oct 19, 2020 00:14 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Oct 18, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on October 19
Oct 19, 2020 00:11 IST
Parents booked for harbouring fugitive on the run in rape case
Oct 19, 2020 00:10 IST
No labs, innovation best tool for science teachers in Mumbai
Oct 19, 2020 00:07 IST
Three brothers, auto driver murder Ludhiana man, dump body in canal
Oct 19, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.