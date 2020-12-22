Noida Extension mess: 21 officials face disciplinary action as probe indicts them for irregularities in change of land use

GREATER NOIDA: More than a year after a probe established irregularities in the allotment of land to builders in Greater Noida West, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday directed for disciplinary action against 21 Greater Noida authority employees for their alleged involvement in the case. The case pertains to the acquisition of agricultural land in Noida Extension, now known as Greater Noida West, for industrial use and allotment of the same to builders for residential purposes in 2009 without the approval of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

The irregularities had caused ₹7,000 crore loss to the Greater Noida authority, officials said, adding that the authority has asked the personnel department to take action against the 21 employees who were involved in changing the land use in violation of rules.

“After the probe established irregularities, the UP industrial department has taken a decision to take disciplinary action that includes imposition of penalty and giving adverse entry to 21 officials, who were involved in the wrongdoing. We have directed the department of personnel to implement the state government’s order immediately,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

As per the state government’s order, these 21 employees will be deprived of annual 3-4% increment in their salary, fail to get promotion for rest of the job period and also get adverse entry in their confidential report.

“Getting adverse entry in confidential report causes repercussions in career and it is considered a punishment for government employees,” said an official at the Greater Noida authority.

These 21 employees include town planners, senior town planners, architects, and clerks, and most of them are still serving in the Greater Noida authority. These officials were posted at the Greater Noida authority during this land-use change and subsequent allotment to the developers.

In 2011, the Allahabad high court had directed the then UP chief secretary to order a probe into the authority’s decision to implement its Master Plan 2021 without the approval of the NCRPB. However, the probe did not reach any logical conclusion and no action was taken in the eight years, the authority officials said.

On June 11, 2019, the UP government appointed the Greater Noida authority additional chief executive officer KK Gupta to investigate this case. Gupta submitted the final report to the government on October 11 last year. On receipt of the final report, the UP government’s industrial and infrastructure department issued notices to 21 officials involved and asked them to file a reply in a week’s time. Now, the state government asked the Greater Noida authority to act as probe established irregularities, the officials said.

The government had directed the authority to reinvestigate the case after Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh demanded action in the UP assembly against officials responsible for the ‘Noida Extension mess’. “During previous regime, no action was taken against the corrupt officials. It is good that after my demand, the probe established irregularities and fixed the onus to give a message that the corrupt will not be spared,” said Singh.

Greater Noida West entrepreneur association president Vivek Raman said, “The irregularity shattered the image of this industrial town and also delayed dozens of housing projects. Now the government has taken disciplinary action only, that too after nine years. There must have been termination of job and criminal action against the officials involved.”