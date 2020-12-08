Noida: Farmer unions extend support to Bharat bandh call; police conduct flag march

Noida: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) protesting at the Chilla border and Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal, respectively, for the past seven days against the Centre’s new farm bills have said that they will ensure “Chakka Jam” from 12 noon to 5pm during the Tuesday’s Bharat bandh in the city.

To maintain law and order situation in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district police have beefed up security in sensitive areas. On Monday evening, the police conducted a flag march in urban and rural areas and asked people to maintain peace. On Sunday, the police enforced Section 144 of CrPC which will be in force till January 2, officials said.

Yogesh Pratap Singh, UP president of BKU (Bhanu), said that his organisation extends support to the nationwide bandh on Tuesday. “We have called upon all our members and workers to participate in the protest and ensure Chakka Jam on Tuesday. We will protest with all our might and demand the government to withdraw the farm laws. We will ensure that emergency services and ambulance services are not disturbed in the strike,” he said.

The farmers have also planned to march from Chilla border to Delhi at 5pm. The farmers said they will also try to halt traffic at DND Flyway and Kalindi Kunj. At present, the Chilla border remains locked on both sides with barricades, and Noida police and Delhi police personnel are deployed on both sides to stop the farmers’ march. The farmers said they have planned to organise a mahapanchayat at Chilla border on December 9 to deliberate on their move if the demands are not met.

Dr SK Giri, general secretary and spokesperson of BKU (Lok Shakti) said that his organisation will ensure the protest is peaceful. “We will make this a historic protest. This is a farmers’ protest and the issue should not be politicised,” he said.

Meanwhile, GB Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh held a meeting with senior police officials to take stock of the law and order situation.

On Monday, a group of 43 Samajwadi Party workers organised a protest march from FNG Road in Sector 63 to Bahlolpur village in support of farmers’ demands. However, they were arrested and later released by the police.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that due to enforcement of Section 144 of CrPC, any protest or gathering is not allowed. “These protesting members were arrested and booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC. They were taken to Surajpur police line and later released on personal bond,” he said.

Raghvendra Dubey, a Samajwadi Party worker, said, “The police tried to stop our march but we continued to move forward. Then they arrested us and brought to Surajpur police line. We had a peaceful protest. Is it a crime to support farmers?” Dubey said.

The DCP said that the police are ready to deal with the situation on Tuesday. “We will ensure all establishments and organisations function normally. We will not let protesters block DND Flyway and Kalindi Kunj road,” Rajesh said.

Love Kumar, additional commissioner of police, GB Nagar, said that the police teams and PAC constabulary have been deployed at all strategic points. “The police teams are alert to ensure peaceful protest. The police also conducted a flag march in the area. We have appealed to the farmers and the common people to cooperate in maintaining peace,” he said.