Noida: Fire breaks out at garment factory, no casualty reported

Noida: A fire broke out on Wednesday night at a garment factory in Sector 10, but no casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

According to the officials of the fire department, the incident was reported around 9.45pm, after which fire tenders from the Phase 1 station were rushed to the spot. It took three fire tenders roughly an hour to control the fire completely.

“The fire started on the third floor of the factory and we were able to contain it easily. A few electrical machines were there, and it seems that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,” said Sanjeev Kumar Singh, fire officer at Phase 1 fire station.

He said that because of the late hour, the factory had wrapped up operations for the night and there weren’t any workers there. “Only a couple of staff members, including a security guard, were there and they informed us as soon as they saw the smoke. That is why we could contain the damage to a minimum. There were no casualties in the incident,” said the fire officer.

The officials said that most of the damage was done to the building structure and a few machines kept there. It was the top floor with a tin roof and that is why the fire was easily controlled, they said.