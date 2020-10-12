Noida: Former assistant manager opens food stall after losing job amid Covid-19 crisis

Sections
Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:06 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Noida: A former assistant manager with a tour and travel company, who lost his job amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, has now started running a food stall in Sector 19 to support his family of six.

A resident of Sector 19 in Noida, Ravi Kant had been working in the travel industry for the past 15 years.

“I was with the organization for the past three years. But when the Covid crisis hit the economy, we were asked to go in March. The tourism industry is one of the worst affected. I was working with inbound travel which has taken a huge hit and there are very slim chances of the industry recovering any time soon,” said Kant.

Kant is the only earning member of his family. “My parents are in their eighties and have medical bills. My children, aged 12 and five, are both studying in private schools while my wife is a homemaker. All of a sudden, we were in a financial crunch. So I had to step up. I had planned about opening up my own café down the line, but I never thought of going about it in this manner,” he said.



Even with the stall that started 20 days back, the family’s earnings have taken a hit but they are optimistic. “We aren’t able to promote it too much in the current scenario, but I am planning to take it online with collaborations with e-food portals. The feedback so far has been good. The income is nowhere near my earlier salary, but we hope to have a steady income soon,” Kant said.

The family was struggling for the past few months when Kant decided to do something. “Lakhs of people are losing their jobs, but we can’t sit idly by. We have to fulfil our families’ requirements and that is why I decided to do something about it instead of being upset by my loss,” he said.

The stall, Round the Corner, serves continental foods like sandwiches, burgers and mocktails.

Kant’s story is being shared on social media where people have not only appreciated the food but also the entrepreneurial streak. “He is an entrepreneur now. Rather than seeking a job, he can eventually give jobs to 2-3 other people,” said a user on Twitter.

