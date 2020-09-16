Noida: Four injured in shooting during illegal sand mining

Four members of a family were injured on Tuesday in Yakubpur village after they were allegedly shot at by another family from Dalelpur village who was trying to take sand in an illegal mining operation.

One of the suspects was arrested, the police said, adding that a case has been registered at Expressway police station.

Police officials said that the clash was the result of an ongoing conflict between two farming families -- Monu’s family from Yakubpur village and Satveer Tyagi’s family from Dalelpur village under Knowledge Park police station.

“These are adjoining villages. The two families have had conflicts on earlier occasions too. On Tuesday, members from Satveer’s family came to Yakubpur village to take away sand, but were stopped by Monu who claimed that they were encroaching upon his family’s property. This led to an altercation which soon escalated to physical blows,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

He said that Satveer’s family then started using weapons. Four people from Monu’s side sustained injuries in the incident. According to the police, while Monu’s father Santi had a serious head injury, another family member was injured to his leg with an empty shell after bullets were also fired.

The police have recovered a rifle, 18-20 live cartridges, at least two shell casings of different makes, a car and a tractor in which sand was being filled from the spot, the officials said.

Satveer, 40, was arrested while the others managed to flee, the police said, adding that they are also working to verify whether the weapons used were licensed or not.

“Other villagers informed us about the violence after which a police team was rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are out of danger,” said Yogesh Malik, station house officer, Expressway police station.

Monu, one of the victims, said that when he went to his fields around 10 am, he saw Satveer and some other people taking the sand from his fields. “When I confronted them, they started threatening me and then left. I immediately informed my father and brother. After a while, they came back to our fields with some other people and were armed with weapons,” he said.

Monu said that his family was brutally attacked and it was with the intervention of other people that the situation was brought under control.

Based on the Monu’s complaint, a case was registered at the Expressway police station against Satveer, his son, and three other family members under sections of rioting, attempt to murder, attempt to homicide, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Mines Act, the police said.