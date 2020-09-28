Noida: Free OPD at child PGI for Covid-recovered patients from today

Gautam Budh Nagar’s Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI), better known as Child PGI, will start a free out-patient department (OPD) for its Covid-recovered patients from Monday.

The aim of the OPD is to give post-treatment care to these patients. Of late, there have been many studies that suggested that the coronavirus disease could affect other organs as well. On Sunday, Union health minister HArsh Vardhan acknowledged these studies, but added that these were small sample sizes and advised against generalisation.

An L-3 hospital that treats severe cases of Covid-19, Child PGI has treated and discharged 470 cases till date. These patients will get free consultation and medication at its OPD.

Child PGI director Dr DK Gupta said, “We decided to start the OPD to take follow-up feedback from patients and check for any consequent complications. The OPDs will be in two rooms on the ground floor of the hospital from Monday.”

“We are in regular touch with the patients during their post-recovery period to diagnose and treat their mental and physical illness. A team of seven doctors have been deputed to this OPD, who will take full stock of patients’ physical and psychological health after their recovery from the infection of Covid-19 virus,” he said.

He also said the OPD will not only help in post-recovery treatment of Covid-19 patients, but will also help in analysis of their symptoms with co-morbidity. “The cured patients will also be classified in two categories-- symptomatic and asymptomatic -- and then they will be provided different doses of medicines and vaccines according to their health conditions. We will also analyse the longevity of antibodies in different patients, which can play a vital role in later stage of researches,” he said.

Dr Gupta further said that out of 470 cured patients, more than 130 were below 18 years of age. “At present, we are taking the whereabouts of 25 patients every day. During the telephonic calls, we have found that patients above 45 years are having some complications. We are sure that their problems will be solved at this new OPD. Our doctors have also cured number of new-born babies, who got infected from the virus just after their birth,” he said.

Meanwhile, GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY has also appreciated the decision of doctors of child PGI, to open Covid-19 follow-up OPD. “Such efforts will not only help the recovered patients to come out of fear, but will also help in analysis of their post-recovery status,” he said.