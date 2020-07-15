Noida girl gets 497 out of 500 marks in CBSE class 10 exams

Sixteen-year-old Navya Rastogi is a big fan of science fiction. She likes logic and is a firm believer of the fact that co-ordination between thoughts and actions can always lead to good results.

A student of Amity International School, Noida, Navya scored 497 (99.4%) marks out of an aggregate of 500 in her Class 10 CBSE exams, the results of which was declared on Wednesday. Navya now wants to pursue Commerce in Class 11 and Class 12..

“I never believe in keeping anything pending for tomorrow. I always ensured that I put in at least six to seven hours of study time on a regular basis,” she said, giving credit of her success to her consistent preparation.

Navya wants to become a lawyer and said her aim was to join a good law university after she finished her Class 12.

“I believe that it will be the best for my logical bent of mind,” she says.

Navya scored 100 out of 100 marks in both Hindi and social science. In the remaining three subjects – mathematics, science and English – she scored 99.

The other highest scorers from the district included Aniket Das (99.2%, Amity International School), Arpit Sinha (99%, Apeejay School), Chandrashekhar Dharmrajan (98.6%, Amity International School), Shirsho Singh and Vanshika Singh (98.6%, both from Apeejay School), Udita Raj (98.4%, Delhi Public School, Noida), Arnav Modi (98.2%, Shiv Nadar School) and Shavalini Vashishtha (98.2%, Delhi Public School, Noida).

Contacted, both Aniket and Arpit said they will be choosing science with mathematics in Class 11.

In Delhi Public School, Noida, the highest school aggregate is 98.4% with 100% students securing a First Division. As many as 80 students have secured a perfect score in various subjects, out of which 22 students got 100 in Mathematics,19 in Hindi and 13 in French.

In Apeejay School, Noida, out of 330 students who appeared for this examination, 136 (41.2%) students have secured 90% or above, in aggregate, with the school average aggregate being 84.95%.

Elsewhere, at Amity International School, out of 521 students, 518 secured first division while three got second division.

Reacting about the success of her students, Amita Chauhan, chairperson of Amity International School, said that the performance is a reflection of their hard work and the immense efforts put in by teachers and parents as well. “We are extremely proud of our students and wish them great success in their academic journey ahead,” she said.

Kamini Bhasin, the principal of Delhi Public School, Noida, said that the school has achieved an average aggregate of 89.53% in this examination. “It is a matter of pride for me that DPS Noida has perfected its formula of success, which is a blend of hard work, tenacity, determination and positive encouragement,” she said.

AK Sharma, the principal of Apeejay School, said that the outstanding results has set the momentum for the young scholars to fulfil their aspirations and look forward to a promising future.