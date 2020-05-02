Sections
Home / Noida / Noida golfer earns accolades from PM for relief contributions

Noida golfer earns accolades from PM for relief contributions

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Noida teenage golfer Arjun Bhati for his contribution to the PM Cares fund created to help in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The 15-year-old sportsperson had auctioned 102 of his trophies, including world championships, that raked in ₹4.3 lakh and later his shoes, that raised an additional ₹3.2 lakh.

Modi, in a letter dated April 30, appreciated his efforts.

“While the whole world is going through the pandemic, all Indians are facing the crisis in a united form. The combined power of all 130 crore (1.3 billion) people is the strength for each person. During this time, the contribution given to you in the PM Cares fund will help with this belief. The donation collected through the trophies won at national and international level is a great example,” read the letter.



It went on to say that for people with a charitable nature, the whole world is like a family.

“With this effort you have provided more strength to the fight against corona. I am confident that this act with inspire others also to come forward and through patience, discipline and alertness we will definitely defeat the pandemic,” signed off the PM.

Bhati shared the letter on social media and thanked the PM.

“Not worried about the end of life. But eager to hear ‘good job’, ‘congratulations’, ‘all the best’, ‘live on’. These words always inspire in life and I pray to god to bless me to be able to do good deeds life long,” tweeted the golfer.

Bhati had won the junior world championship in 2019 as well as 2018.

