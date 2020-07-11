Noida govt bodies begin deep sanitisation drive

All government bodies in the Gautam Budh Nagar district – including the development authorities of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway, among others – conducted a ‘deep sanitization’ drive to contain the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, across the district. According to officials, in deep sanitisation, a layer of sodium hypochlorite solution will be sprayed on to all surfaces in public areas, including benches, vehicles, roads, walls, etc., which help kill the virus.

The move comes after the government ordered a two-day, state-wide ‘weekend’ lockdown beginning July 11 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. The government had also directed, in the order, agencies in each district to carry out deep sanitization – a three-day drive which began on Friday – in containment zones, where the risk of infection is higher, said officials.

Apart from this, following government instructions, authorities have also started a special cleanliness drive as a preventive step in anticipation of vector-borne diseases which accompany the monsoon in India due to water logging and infestation of disease-causing bacteria and mosquitoes in them, said officials. Commencement of monsoon for this part of the country was announced late last month. The season typically lasts till September.

“All industrial as well as municipal bodies are engaged in deep sanitisation for three days in containment zones across the district. The sanitization, crucial to break the chain (of the Covid-19) disease) will be conducted in all areas where active cases are located,” said BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

There are 257 containment zones in category I, mostly multi storey buildings, where active Covid-19 cases are located. There are 56 containment zones in category II which are located in sectors with plotted houses.

According to officials of the Noida authority, it is focusing on at least 200 containment zones, which are important due to the number of cases from there, apart from other Noida areas. For this, the authority has deployed at least 400 people along with 40 tankers, six fire tenders and some small machines to carry out sanitisation with sodium hypochlorite solutions.

“We are conducting deep sanitization in all areas, which are part of containment zones, including multi-storey buildings, slums or villages. We have also sanitised commercial areas, particularly Sector 18, where footfall is higher as compared to other areas. Shopping malls, offices and other buildings are to be sanitised by building owners,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority has deployed at least 200 staff members, 10 tankers, four fire tenders and other machines to sanitise around 50 containment zones.

“We have directed the staff to maintain proper cleanliness in all villages, sectors and multi storey towers. Sanitisation in containment zones is a priority to contain the spread of Covid-19,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has also started a sanitisation and cleanliness drive.

“We have deployed two sanitisation workers each in 80 villages and also taken up the sanitisation drive as per government instructions,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.