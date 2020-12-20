Noida: Hospitals with over 100 beds to be made Covid-19 vaccination centres

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has decided to make all the government and private hospitals – having more than 100 beds – the centres for the different phases of Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

GB Nagar district chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that the decision was taken in the meeting held on Saturday with the office bearers of Noida chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). “It is mandatory for the hospitals to have three separate rooms for the vaccination purpose. While the first one will be the waiting room, the second and third rooms will be for vaccination and post-immunization assessment,” he said.

Health officials said that about 21,500 doctors and other medical staff will get Covid-19 vaccines in the first phase of the immunisation drive in the district.

Ohri further said that there will be separate entry and exit points at all the vaccination centres. “The health department will keep the name, address and mobile number of every person, who’ll get the shots in the first phase,” he said.

The CMO further said that the district will have 13 cold storage points where vaccines can be stored, besides a vaccine depot at his office.

“Following the instructions by the district administration, the health department has identified 73 centres where the vaccination will take place. We have already prepared a list of 21,543 doctors and other medical staff, who will be inoculated in the first phase. It will be followed by vaccination of employees of the authorities, armed forces, mediapersons and police personnel in the second place. In the third and last phase, people above the age of 50 years will get the shot. However, we’ll begin the registration process for the second and third phases of vaccination, once getting the detailed guidelines in this connection from the government,” he said.

Ohri also said that besides district’s Covid-19 integrated call centre at Sector 59, a team of doctors will be deployed at every primary health centre (PHC) and community health centre (CHC) to monitor the vaccination process.

“We’ll put life support ambulances at all these spots to tackle any emergency situation,” he said.

Dr NK Sharma, president of the Noida Chapter of IMA, said that the association “has asked all its members to provide full support to the Covid-9 immunisation drive in the district”.