Noida malls remain deserted on the first weekend after reopening

Even the weekend failed to draw visitors to shopping malls of Noida and Greater Noida, which were permitted to reopen four days ago.While more retailers have resumed operations,...

Jun 12, 2020

Kushagra Dixit

Even the weekend failed to draw visitors to shopping malls of Noida and Greater Noida, which were permitted to reopen four days ago.

While more retailers have resumed operations, the mall managers expect a week’s time for the footfall to pick up. Meanwhile, some of the big shopping malls, including DLF Mall of India and the Great India Place in Sector 18, are yet to start functioning.

Those managers of malls that are operational said their focus was to build the trust among visitors in a post-lockdown scenario to ensure that their shopping experience is a safe one. The shopping malls, hotels and restaurants of the city were allowed to reopen in the city from Monday.

“Most of the brands have opened their outlets and within a few days, we will make the food court operational as well. The visitors have started to arrive, but we are yet to assess the footfall. The sales are picking up. Except for the children’s play area, all other facilities will be functional at the mall by next week,” Angad Makan, head, Logix City Centre mall, said.



While the number of visitors seemed very few, malls have taken all necessary measures as directed by the state government, including regular sanitisation, ‘no mask no entry’ system, and thermal screening, among others. Since the visitor’s influx was low, social distancing is also not an issue.

“More retailers are now opening shops. Yet, we expect that it will take another week at least for visitors to return in the usual numbers,” mall management at Gaur city mall, Greater Noida West, said.

“The sales are low and we expect that it will take some time for it to pick up. Since the discounts are decided by the top management and not in our hands, the best we can do is provide customers the employee discount, especially on expensive articles such a watches,” said a sales executive at a multi-brand retail outlet at a mall.

“We are still taking necessary steps like sanitisation before opening. We will take at least another week for us to reopen,” Shamim Anwar, PRO, Great India Place (GIP) mall in Sector 18, said.

