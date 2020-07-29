Sections
Home / Noida / Noida: Man arrested for raping minor daughter

Noida: Man arrested for raping minor daughter

Police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man in Noida for allegedly raping and abusing his minor daughter, officials said. The man, a daily wager who hails from Bihar, is a...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man in Noida for allegedly raping and abusing his minor daughter, officials said.

The man, a daily wager who hails from Bihar, is a habitual drinker and had raped his 13-year-old daughter, police said. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Phase-2 police on July 24 and the man has been on the run since then.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP), women safety, Vrinda Shukla, the complainant mentioned that the man had been sexually abusing the girl for a long time.

“He rape his daughter repeatedly after consuming liquor, but the fear of shame kept her from filing a complaint. Finally, the mother gathered courage to register a police complaint. The man was arrested on Wednesday from near a bus stand,” Shukla said.



The suspect was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the police said, adding that further proceedings are underway.

Asked if there is a provision of counselling the victims to deal with the trauma, Shukla said while there are no legal provisions for organised counselling, even in cases involving POSCO Act, the minor was given counselling by the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Allottees to complete Jaypee’s Kalypso Court project in Greater Noida
Jul 29, 2020 23:41 IST
Woman tries to set herself on fire outside Ghaziabad SSP’s office over land dispute
Jul 29, 2020 23:37 IST
Noida: Man arrested for raping minor daughter
Jul 29, 2020 23:36 IST
Antigen kits help Ghaziabad to increase virus testing by five times
Jul 29, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.