Noida: Man booked for killing wife

Noida: A person was booked on Monday for allegedly killing his wife over dowry at their rented accommodation in Sector 44. The woman, 22, was killed on November 11, the police said.

The woman’s brother had filed a complaint at Sector 39 police station on November 15.

The complainant, a resident of Challera village, said that his sister had married the suspect, Gopal Haldar, two years ago. The couple had a love marriage, he said, adding that both the families are from Malda in West Bengal and had shifted to Noida a few years ago.

“We were not aware of my brother-in-law’s nature. He was demanding Rs 4 lakh as dowry from my sister since the marriage. He used to harass my sister over the issue. My sister had informed me about the dowry harassment in the past,” the brother said.

The complainant said that on November 11, his sister called him and informed that her husband was beating her. “I visited my sister’s house to enquire about the matter. My brother-in-law was furious and he did not allow me to enter the house. He had locked the door from inside and harassed my sister,” he said.

He said that in the afternoon his younger brother visited the sister’s house and found her dead. “She had a rope around her neck. It appeared her husband killed her and fled the spot,” he said.

According to the police, the suspect lived with his wife and mother in a rented accommodation in Sector 44. His mother had gone for work when the incident took place, the police said.

Azad Singh Tomar, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the suspect under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

“We have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter,” Tomar said.