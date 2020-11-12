Noida: Man claims cheated by escort service

Noida: A 30-year-old man has alleged that he was robbed off ₹10,000 by two men after he contacted them for an escort service online. A probe in the matter is underway, said the police.

The man, who is from Lucknow, is living in an area under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction. He has alleged that he had contacted an escort service online on November 6.

“I spoke to a man and it was decided that we would meet at the Botanical Garden metro station. Two men came there in a white Swift car. They took ₹8,500 from me in cash and another ₹1,500 via an online transaction. The duo asked me to wait and said that a girl will reach shortly, after which they left,” said the man.

However, after waiting a long time he realised that no one was coming. When he tried to contact them to get his money, he could not get through to them, the man alleged.

The man later filed a complaint with the Sector 39 police, after which a case was registered under section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have filed a case and are on the lookout for the suspects. The complainant only remembered part of the licence plate number (of the suspects’ car) and we are working on tracing the vehicle,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

However, senior police officials said that the case is more complicated.

“It seems that the victim has had prior contact with the suspects and had even worked with them on earlier occasions. A probe in the matter is underway and we will know more soon,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old businessman has alleged that he was blackmailed by a woman who extorted ₹1 lakh from him by threatening to release objectionable videos of him.

“The man, who is married, had come in contact with the woman earlier this year on social media and the two became friends online. In July, the suspect began blackmailing him and threatening to release his videos on the internet, after which the suspect started extorting money from him,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

He said that the suspect took ₹1 lakh from him through online transactions but as they did not stop blackmailing him, he approached the police. A case of cheating (Section 420 of the IPC) and the IT Act has been registered against unidentified suspects at the Sector 20 police station while a probe is being conducted by the cyber cell to trace the blackmailers, said the police.