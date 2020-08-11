Sections
Home / Noida / Noida man dials 100, threatens to harm PM Modi; arrested

Noida man dials 100, threatens to harm PM Modi; arrested

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Noida

Police said the accused, who lives in Sector 66 , appeared to be a “drug addict”. (Representational Photo )

Noida police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man after he called up the emergency number ‘100’ and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, who lives in Sector 66 and hails from Haryana, they said, adding the man appears to be a “drug addict”.

“Harbhajan had called up 100 number and threatened to harm the prime minister. The local Phase-3 police station swung into action and traced the man, who was then arrested from Mamura,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

“The accused is being questioned. Prima facie, he appears to be a drug addict. He has been sent for medical examination to ascertain other details,” Aggarwal said.



Police said further proceedings were being carried out.

