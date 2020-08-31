Noida: Man kills 8-year-old boy in revenge, arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Noida police on Sunday for allegedly killing an eight-year-old boy. The boy was found dead on Thursday a day after we went missing from his house in Chhalera village.

The police said it appears that the suspect, Babu (identified by a single name in police records), killed the boy in an act of revenge after the boy’s family rejected his proposal to marry the victim’s 14-year-old older sister.

The suspect, who is from West Bengal and worked in Noida as a gardener, lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim’s family.

“The last I had seen my son was with Babu on August 26 evening around 6 pm. When he didn’t come home in the evening, we started searching for him. Even Babu was not at his home. When we exhausted all our options, we reported our son missing to the police around 2am early August 27 morning, ,” said the boy’s mother in her complaint to the police.

The family said that later in the afternoon on August 27, a child’s dead body had been found in a ditch on the Mahamaya flyover-Sector 37 route. After the mother went to identify the body, it turned out to be her missing son.

Based on the mother’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspect at the Sector 39 police station under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (whoever knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed, intentionally omits to give any information respecting that offence which he is legally bound to give) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Babu had been harassing my 14-year-old daughter for a long time. He wanted to get married to her and we had objected to her proposal. He would also try to intervene in our family matters and when we objected, he threatened to kill our son,” said the mother. The victim’s family is also from West Bengal and the boy was the youngest of five siblings, said the police.

The police officers said the motive behind the murder was the family rejecting the marriage proposal.

“The suspect would take the boy for fishing often, refer to the boy’s mother as mother-in-law. He had been harassing the family for a while, and the family members were so troubled that they had started entertaining the idea of sending their daughter to an acquaintance’s place in Ghaziabad. It was the rejection of the marriage proposal that led the suspect to kill the boy,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

“The pit where the boy’s body was found was barely a foot deep. It seemed that the boy had been hit on the head and his head was pushed into the ditch and kept in that position by force. The autopsy also said that the boy died of drowning,” said the DCP.

The suspect, who had been on the run since the incident, was arrested near Sector 44 based on a tip-off. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.