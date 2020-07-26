Sections
Noida: Man robbed of valuables on pretext of lift

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:33 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Four unidentified men allegedly robbed a 43-year-old Agra-based man of his valuables on the pretext of offering him a lift on Saturday.

The victim, Kishan Datt Sharma, was in town to visit his brother in Salarpur, and was waiting for a bus near Sector 37 to return to Agra Saturday morning when the alleged incident took place. The victim said the suspects assaulted him and threatened him with a knife.

“It was sometime after 7am when a white Dzire car came and stopped near me. There were two people inside it, and it seemed to be a shared cab. After I got in, two more people came and claimed that they wanted to go to Agra too. When we reached Pari chowk, I pointed out that the driver had missed a turn. He said he had some work in Alpha 1 sector,” said Sharma.

The victim said that near the Alpha 1 commercial belt, the two men sitting with him in the back-seat held a knife against him and took his wallet and phone. “They assaulted me when I tried to resist and dropped me off near the Alpha 1 Metro station. My wallet had ₹2,000 and ATM cards. After a while, I received messages of two transactions from my card worth of ₹10,000 and ₹1,900,” said Sharma.



A case against the four suspects has been registered. The victim, however, alleged delay on the police’s part in filing an FIR.

He said that he first went to Pari chowk police post, then to Beta 2 police station (both in Greater Noida) and was then made to go the Sector 37 police post in Noida (which is managed by the Sector 39 police station) where a policemen allegedly asked him to go back to Agra. He said that it was later when he shared his ordeal on social media when he was contacted by the local police to register a complaint.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered Saturday night against the unidentified persons at Sector 39 police station under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers said that the delay in filing the FIR was only due to the victim first going to a different police station which didn’t have jurisdiction over the case.

“We filed a case as soon as the complaint came to us. A probe in the matter is underway and we are working on identifying the vehicle used in the crime,” said Azad Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

