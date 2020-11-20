Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Noida mountaineer Arjun Vajpai aims for solo summit to Mount Everest

Noida mountaineer Arjun Vajpai aims for solo summit to Mount Everest

Noted mountaineer Arjun Vajpai (27) from Noida has planned a solo climb of Mount Everest (8,848m), the world’s highest peak, by May next year. He plans to do it without...

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:17 IST

By Shafaque Alam,

Noted mountaineer Arjun Vajpai (27) from Noida has planned a solo climb of Mount Everest (8,848m), the world’s highest peak, by May next year.

He plans to do it without the help of sherpas and supplementary oxygen, and climb the mountain within a week. Ten years ago, Vajpai was the youngest Indian to have successfully climbed Mount Everest. He was 16 at the time and part of a group expedition. For the next climb, he has been training on the mountains of Uttarakhand. Vajpai said he will attempt the summit from Tibet side as Nepal does not allow solo summit.

Vajpai and his parents had moved to Uttarakhand from Noida before the lockdown. “I live in Almora with my family in a small village. There are mountains in my neighbourhood which are lovely and serene,” he said.

Vajpai said that the pandemic affected his schedule. “I had to postpone all my expeditions to next year. I will be the first Indian to solo climb the peak if I succeed,” he said.



Reinhold Andreas Messner, an Italian explorer, is credited to have solo climbed Mount Everest first in 1978. Since then, a few more people followed, but an Indian is yet to do so, said Vajpai.

“I will practice for on Mount Annapurna in March 2021 before going for the final push on Everest from the northern side in Tibetan Plateau,” he said.

In a decade-long journey Vajpai took the national flag atop six of the world’s highest mountains.

In 2010, he had first conquered Everest; in 2011 he climbed Mount Lhotse (8,516m) and Mount Manasalu (8,163m); in 2016 Mount Makalu (8,485m) and Mount Cho Oyu (8,201m), and in 2018 Mount Kangchenjunga (8,586m). Vajpai had also explored a “virgin mountain” in Lahaul Valley, Himachal Pradesh, and named it Mount Kalam (6,180m) after former president of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in 2015. In the next five years, Vajpai aims to become the youngest person in the world and only Indian to summit all 14 8,000-m high peaks in the world.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST

latest news

Autopsy confirms rape, victim’s son arrested: Police
Nov 20, 2020 23:25 IST
Daily RT-PCR tests reach 5000-mark; new cases above 790
Nov 20, 2020 23:24 IST
Talks of senate abolition just baseless rumours, says Panjab University V-C
Nov 20, 2020 23:24 IST
Gurugram air quality remains poor due to farm fires; may improve over the weekend
Nov 20, 2020 23:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.