Noida: Multi-level parking project for Sector 38 Golf Course scrapped

NOIDA: The Noida authority has scrapped its multi-level car parking project which was scheduled for its Golf Course located in Sector 38. The move comes after it won a case against a contractor who had applied for the project, dragging the authority to Allahabad high court. The authority won the case in arbitration directed for by the high court.

“The authority had, in 2010, wanted to construct a fully-automatic multi-level car parking at the Golf Course, but due to technical issues the work could not be started, and the contractor filed a case at the Allahabad high court. The case is resolved now and the authority has decided not to build the parking facility,” said Rajeev Tyagi, general manager of the Noida authority.

In 2010 the authority had signed a memorandum of understanding with a private contractor for the construction of the parking. Subsequently the authority sought help from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi to check whether the company can build the fully automatic parking building at Golf Course.

“The IIT Delhi, in its report, had said that the contractor is not technically qualified to construct such a parking facility. As a result, the authority asked the contractor not to build the same. However, the same year, the contractor filed a case in the Allahabad high court and also sought ₹39 crore in claims from the authority. The court appointed an arbitrator to settle the matter. The arbitrator finally resolved the case and rejected the claim made by the contractor,” said Tyagi, who pursued the case on behalf of the authority at the arbitrator’s court.

The arbitrator also directed the contractor to pay ₹14.44 lakh to the authority as legal fees, said officials of the authority.

“The arbitrator has directed the contractor to pay ₹14.44 lakh in next two months to Noida authority, which had been fighting this case since the last ten years. We put all technical issues strongly before the court and the matter is finally settled,” said Tyagi.