Coronavirus Outbreak
Noida: Nearly 1,600 vehicle-owners penalised for flouting Covid-19 curbs

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the ‘Red Zone’ for Covid-19 containment.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Noida Uttar Pradesh

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement, except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration. (HT photo)

The owners of nearly 1,600 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for alleged violation of curbs imposed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, six vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Tuesday night, the police said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the Covid-19 lockdown have been eased now.

“A total of 2,966 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,589 of them, while another six were impounded,” the police said in a statement.



The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement, except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

